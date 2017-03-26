Free Street Fighter V CFN beta comes to PC

According to Gamatsu, the Capcom company will offer PC users a free glimpse into several new features and enhancements coming to “Street Fighter V” Fighters Network online experience beginning March 28 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. GMT. The video game’s ELEAGUE invitational talents was also announced. Since then, Capcom has actually changed the game quite a bit, tapping into both the professional scene and casual scene for feedback on how to improve the game and its systems.

The free week starts on Tuesday March 28 at 21:00 GMT, or 13:00 PST, and will run until Monday April 3 at 20:00 GMT or 12:00 PST. Instead of holding a closed beta to make sure everything is up to snuff, the company has made a decision to give the public a chance to test out every facet of Street Fighter V while using the feedback to tweak anything that needs changing.

“We understand that Street Fighter V’s server performance has been a less than optimal experience for many of our players”, says the Steam community post. Polygon reports that the objective of the free period is to test the Fighters Network’s new features.

Additionally, PC players will be able to test out the new online functionalities and infrastructure starting next week. All data recorded during the beta is for testing purposes only and once the beta has concluded, all replays, Fight Money earned, progress and player data will be deleted.

Ranked and Casual Match Loading Times: There will be a shorter transition when going into a Ranked or Casual match. The icon will be displayed on player profiles with frequent disconnections and matchmaking is expected to match rage quitters with similar opponents.

Country flags should now properly load in Battle Lounges, allowing players to locate competition in their region.

I also like this: “Training Mode settings are now saved and will carry over to the next time the mode is accessed”.

Interactive Timeline: On the new CFN home menu, a live feed of Friends’ activities will be presented on an interactive Timeline.

Here’s a useful one: you can now add friends and follow them on CFN, and now blacklist players.

Some of the notable changes include updates to the Friend Management System, Fighter Profile Stats, In-game Announcer Voice, Training Mode, and more.

Once the test is over, Capcom will make a few adjustments before the full release on PlayStation 4 and PC.

The in-game announcer will provide players and opponents with stats using the data it can get from the server. All characters will also be unlocked in this new CFN beta.