Freedom Caucus chairman: GOP health plan still lacks votes

Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to further rail against the powerful conservative group, saying they are allowing Planned Parenthood to continue receiving federal funding if they vote no despite their pro-life stance.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a photo Thursday of a meeting with the President and members of the Freedom Caucus that drew fire from Democrats, women’s groups and liberals for its absence of women.

In the end, however, despite the White House trying to give members what they thought they wanted – a repeal of 10 Essential Health Benefits insurers are required to cover under the Affordable Care Act – the House Freedom Caucus still wanted more regulations repealed, which they argued would drive down costs.

Provocatively, Trump lumped such groups together with congressional Democrats and mentioned Planned Parenthood, a federally funded provider of women’s healthcare services which is a lightning rod for anti-abortion groups on the right. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon trooped up to Ryan’s office to make the case personally, warning recalcitrant conservatives that the only alternative would be to accept the ACA as the law of the land. “He failed to deliver the votes”.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday the president remains optimistic Republicans will ultimately come together.

“There’s probably plenty of blame to go around”, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told NBC’s “Meet the Press” before taking a shot at the establishment in the capital.

That big reach across the aisle can come in an infrastructure bill, King said, one they can make “three-quarters” favorable to Republicans and extend a fig leaf to the equally dug in Democrats to work around the tightened Freedom Caucus.

“While I appreciate this week’s effort by Speaker Ryan and his leadership team to better protect older Americans from health care cost increases, the difficulties this bill would create for millions of children were left unaddressed”, she said in a statement.

“It’s like saying that Tom Brady lost at halftime”, Meadows said, in reference to the New England Patriots’ astonishing Super Bowl comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in February.

“We have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families and tomorrow we’re proceeding”, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said following a meeting with GOP lawmakers.

“What happened is that Washington won”, said Mr. Mulvaney.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said.

Lawmakers who have met with him say his role appears focused largely on collecting intelligence and concerns from House members and senators and relaying them back to the White House, rather than making hard pitches for votes.

In the end, Republican leaders didn’t have the votes they needed to repeal and replace Obamacare – a position that members of both their conservative and moderate flanks had put them in.

One lawmaker present, GOP Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania, said members had been asked to weigh in on the changes being offered to the Freedom Caucus. “This is a president who wanted to work with them – and he is dismissive of them now”. “We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process”.