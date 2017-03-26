Freezing rain warning for North Bay, region

UPDATE (Saturday, March 25, 3:06 p.m.): Environment Canada continues a special weather statement warning of the possibility of freezing rain in the Huntsville area. Freezing rain may be mixed with ice pellets at time. Marie area and spread northeast, reaching Sudbury by Sunday morning.

However, any downpour is expected to be brief, Environment Canada added.

Freezing rain will last for several hours before changing to rain later this afternoon as temperatures edge above the zero degree mark.

Environment Canada is predicting that freezing rain, approaching from Western Lake Superior, will arrive near noon today.

Officials are warning motorists of potentially hazardous driving conditions due to possible ice accumulation on roadways.

But surfaces like highways, roads and sidewalks could stay icy.