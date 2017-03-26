French Defence Minister Le Drian to back Macron in presidential election: paper

Fillon slipped to 17 percent in a BVA poll published Saturday, which saw Macron getting 26 percent of the first-round vote, up 1 percentage point from a week ago with Le Pen at 25 percent, down one point.

Surveys show that if he progresses through the first round of voting on April 23 he would beat Le Pen in the run-off on May 7.

The BVA poll also showed far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon gaining ground in the first round, up 2 points from a week earlier to 14 percent, now 2.5 points ahead of the ruling Socialist Party’s candidate Benoit Hamon.

Investors have been jittery about the possibility of Le Pen, leader of the anti-European Union, anti-immigration National Front, winning the election and taking France out of the euro. Who gives them these documents?

It is “extremely likely” that French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been the subject of wiretapping in the course of a judicial investigation, a campaign aide said on Sunday, in the latest accusations to be made by the Fillon camp against the authorities.

“It wouldn’t be illegal but that would, once more, be a democratic scandal”, Ciotti said. “I blame the president of the republic”.

Hollande rejected the accusations, and in an interview with France Info radio on Friday he said; “There’s a level of dignity and responsibility to be respected and I think that Mr Fillon has fallen short”.

French defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will announce his support for centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron later on Thursday, regional newspaper Ouest-France reported.

Hamon’s poor poll ratings make his elimination in round one a near certainty. Once the frontrunner in the French presidential election, Fillon has been mired in a graft scandal involving his wife.

The paper said Le Drian, a member of the current Socialist government, would explain his decision at a meeting of the regional Brittany assembly later in the day.