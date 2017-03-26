French election in a deadlock

Macron, who did a stint as economy minister in the Socialist government before quitting to launch his own movement a year ago, has gate-crashed the presidential election and taken the lead in opinion polls – helped to some extent by the evaporation of support for scandal hit Fillon, and by divisions on the left. “It’s historic, we need to decide whether we want to be afraid of the century that has just started. or want to bring fresh ambition to France”, the 39-year-old former investment banker said to chants of “Macron President!”

FILE – In this Aug.28, 2014 file photo, then France’s Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, left, is greeted by defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Elysee Palace, in Paris.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron is projected to come out on top in the first round of France’s presidential election next month ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen before going on to win in a runoff, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Thursday.

In a sign of Mr Macron’s growing popularity, the daily Ifop-Fiducial poll for the first time yesterday showed Mr Macron winning both the first round on April 23 and the decisive run-off vote.

The biggest catch for Mr Macron was the defection of Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, a Socialist Party grandee who has been a close ally and friend of outgoing President François Hollande for almost 40 years.

In an interview with Ouest-France, a newspaper from his own political fiefdom, Le Drian justified a decision that has sent shockwaves through the Socialist camp. Another junior minister, Barbara Pompili, also switched allegiance to Mr Macron this week.

“A left-wing lawmaker for 40 years now, Le Drian is being disrespectful of left-wing voters” who voted in the Socialist primary, Hamon said in statement.

Hamon, who won the primary in January with a promise for a guaranteed minimum income, is now struggling in his bid for the presidency.

Macron has promised to renew France’s political elite, who are seen by many ordinary people as too concerned with their own status and perks.