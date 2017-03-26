Furious Wales boss Howley questions France’s actions in frantic finale

Eddie Jones and his side have already retained their Six Nations crown and are looking to wrap up a second successive Grand Slam by coming out on top at Aviva Stadium, leaving Les Bleus and their guests scrapping for the possible consolation prize of second spot, depending on other results, at Stade de France.

It all started with a replacement.

France felt the game should have been brought to a close sooner with a penalty try as Wales were repeatedly penalised at the scrum, while the visitors focused their ire on a substitution they said damaged the game’s integrity.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is sweating on his Lions place after suffering a left shoulder injury in the second half.

Six Nations tournament officials are investigating two controversial incidents – a bite mark on Welsh wing George North’s upper arm and France’s reintroduction of prop Rabah Slimani in the second minute of the overtime period. Nothing comes of the attack though so France will have yet another penalty, and Barnes gives Warburton another warning. Match ends at 99:55. He (Atonio) said he had a sore back, but that he was okay.

“One of their coaches went outside the technical area, had a word with their doctor and within a minute, he went on and took their tighthead off”, Howley said. How coincidental. That Atonio walked down the tunnel alone, without a medic for the HIA, did not go unnoticed.

Lopez extended France’s lead with a penalty before Vakatawa was shown a yellow card for knocking down a Dan Biggar pass to North with the line abegging.

Wales now turn their attentions to the World Rugby U20 Championship that pits them in a tough group against the English, Australia and Samoa and the lessons from the south of France will have been valuable.

It is unclear what punishment will be meted out if it is revealed that Atonio did not need to be replaced. But the Welsh kept on conceding penalty after penalty in added time.

– Louis Picamoles has made 15 offloads so far, nearly double that of any other player (Noa Nakaitaci – 8), while he has also beaten the most defenders of any player (20).

Brice Dulin showed why he has usurped South African-born Scott Spedding at full-back for France by producing a couple of jinking runs that set the whistle-happy sell-out crowd alight.

North claimed that he was bitten during the closing stages of the match.

I know Wayne (Barnes), I’ve been in his changing room a couple of times to talk about that process and the evidence suggests that it’s not in the integrity of our game.

Lee’s sin bin is over so he returns to the field along with Halfpenny, with Francis heading back to the bench for the second time.

France flew out of the blocks, putting Wales under sustained early pressure, and they went ahead through a seventh-minute try after Lopez sent a long-range penalty attempt just short.