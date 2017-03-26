G20 finance ministers fail to reach an agreement to uphold free trade

The G20 shapes global trade and defines how investors and businessmen operate. Singham, along with a growing number of parliamentarians, believes that the United Kingdom must lead in the world as an advocate and practitioner of free trade and trade liberalisation.

How did it come to this? “The alternative for them would be to negotiate directly with Trump and that would be worse”.

“We do have a new administration and we do have a different view of trade”, said the former Goldman Sachs banker, who took up the position last month.

“We will strive to reduce excess global imbalances to promote inclusiveness and fairness and reduce inequality”, he added, stressing that what Washington seeks is “free and fair trade” that is good for both Americans and the world. Both changes came about at the behest of the U.S. delegation, backing other G-20 members into a corner. However, during the Germany summit, their statement did not have any mention of this. “Having said that, we want to re-examine certain agreements”.

Despite the attendance of five African ministers from non-G20 countries, the meeting did not agree on any new initiatives or tangible projects involving Africa.

“Trade questions are not the responsibility of the finance minister. that’s why it was a bit complicated, that’s true”, he said, as the American delegation was led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Worldwide trade makes up nearly half of global economic output and officials said the issue could be revisited at a meeting of G20 leaders in July.

An initial draft of the G20 communique earlier this month had removed nearly all of the boilerplate language on FX from previous communiques.

The trade imbalance between the two countries favours Germany, and has been a source of tension for years.

“We should do everything we can to stop it and reverse it back to the good direction”, he told reporters. “And that’s not how global trade has been organized”.

It remains to be seen. Despite German efforts to find a compromise, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble said leaders had reached an impasse.

The usual sentence – “We will resist all forms of protectionism” – was omitted from their communiqué. But it wasn’t clear what one or another meant by that, ” he said.

The conspicuous omissions come as Trump champions a “Buy American” strategy that includes threats to penalise companies that manufacture overseas by heavily taxing their products. However, it will not reverse the trend of globalization as the trade in goods already accounts for nearly half of the global GDP.

The G-20 is an informal forum on economic co-operation made up of 19 countries plus the European Union.