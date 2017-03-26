GameStop called Project Scorpio “very powerful”, “very gaming centric”, and “gamer friendly”

Sony has recently come out with a slew of highly reviewed exclusives and new IP, while things are looking much quieter on the Xbox side. It’s not a replacement for the Xbox One, it just serves as a more powerful version.

Microsoft is updating its gaming console range with Xbox: Project Scorpio. The Xbox Scorpio will also have high efficiency video decoding (HEVC) as well as a VP9 codec technology, that decodes 4K streams. Greenberg also confirmed that all current and future first-party Xbox games will run in native 4K on Scorpio. It should be noted that the tech giant is expected to convey some potential Xbox Project Scorpio insights during its upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event in July 2017. However, since the tech firm devoted most of its presentation time at last year’s E3 to the forthcoming system, it’s quite possible that Project Scorpio could appear before this year’s exhibition in some capacity. We expect it to be more of a premium console based on talk in the past, so hopefully Microsoft will reveal some of those details soon. Scorpio is a very powerful system that’s really made for 4K.

Finally, we’re impressed with the Scorpio product. We see it a very gaming centric, very, very powerful unit and so we do believe that there will be some great games made for this.

During a recent round of Q&A on Twitter, Xbox head Phil Spencer reassured Xbox fans that having first party games ready for Scorpio is “critical” for Microsoft.

Raines is also confident that Scorpio can outsell its competitors when it launches this Holiday season.

I’m not trying to scare anybody on the price. We/u0027ve rebuilt XBL and OS. And it sounds like that means giving the games a bigger spotlight on gaming’s biggest stage of the year: E3.