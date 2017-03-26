GameStop To Close 150 Stores Worldwide

On the plus side, sales in GameStop’s Technology Brands stores increased by 44% in the fourth quarter to $256 million and operating earnings reached $34 million. Unlike its core business, the company’s collectibles division has been doing very well – its sales were up by 59.5 percent in 2016, and GameStop expects sales to go up by another 30 to 40 percent this year.

“The fourth quarter [ended January 28] was significantly impacted by aggressive console promotions by other retailers on Thanksgiving and Black Friday”.

GameStop is a behemoth video game retail store that’s been around for years.

The company announced earlier this week that it would be shutting down 2% to 3% of its brick and mortar locations.

“The Company anticipates that it will open approximately 35 new Collectibles stores globally, and approximately 65 new Technology Brand stores”, states GameStop in its latest SEC filling.

In the face of massive digitization of video games, GameStop is doubling down on its approach to diversify its merchandise, especially in its collectibles business.

On the books, GameStop cash and cash equivalents totaled $669.4 million at the end of the quarter, up from $450.4 million in the same period from a year ago.

Larry Perkins, CEO and founder of SierraConstellation Partners, said the gaming market follows the path of other specialty retailers in moving toward more diversified offerings. The stores will be closing throughout the year of 2017.

GameStop announced plans to close more than 100 of its retail stores worldwide following a drop in sales. Meanwhile, the video game category was weak, particularly in the back half of 2016, as the console cycle ages.

In a conference call with executives and analysts this week, GameStop CEO Paul Raines walked through a dismal business forecast that caused shares of the store to fall almost 11 percent.

GameStop reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, topping the forecast for $2.29 according to Bloomberg.