Gandhis return: Congress to meet soon, discussion on poll debacle on cards

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who had been overseas for medical check-up, returned home late last night accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi at a time when there is growing clamour for structural changes in the party.

Diwan believes the Congress’ losing spree in last five years is somewhere a result of Gandhi’s active participation in election campaigning and media interactions.

He said senior leaders would impress on Mr. Gandhi that time is running out for him and the party, and that he needs to take charge immediately, and form his team – and formulate his strategy – for 2019.

Sonia’s absence was sorely felt by the Congress which received a severe drubbing in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections leading to demands for “structural reorganisation” of the party.

Enquired about the possibility of party’s organizational changes after the Rahul Gandhi’s’ return yesterday, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who had earlier called for a radical restructuring of the Indian National Congress party as a whole, on Friday remarked that what he had said is “definitely in the wind”.

“Both of them are back”.

The 70-year-old who had gone overseas for a “routine medical check-up” is said to be fine now.

Sonia Gandhi fell ill in August previous year after suffering from dehydration, fever and sustaining an injury during an election campaign event in the northern Indian city of Varanasi.

When asked about the appointment of a new Kerala Congress chief following the recent resignation of V M Sudheeran, Singhvi said, “I do not think that two weeks is such an alarming period of time you are making it sound”.