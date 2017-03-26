Geneva peace talks: Syria warns foreign forces to act legitimately

Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said that Thursday will be dedicated to the arrival of delegations, although the government’s delegation, led by Ambassador Bashar Jaafari, arrived yesterday in Geneva, where he met with representatives of Russian Federation and China.

Years of diplomatic efforts have failed to end the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 320,000 people and displaced millions since it started in March 2011 with protests against Assad’s regime.

Thursday’s agenda was to focus on governance, constitutional issues, elections, security and confidence building.

Those participating the intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva must put the rights of children at the centre of all their deliberations as children throughout the Middle Eastern country continue to come under attack, a senior United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official has said.

Since Russia’s military intervention in support of Assad in 2015, the regime has gained the upper hand, retaking the former rebel bastion of Aleppo late previous year.

But HNC spokesman Salem al-Meslet told journalists late Wednesday that he hoped this round would “see real talks, not only a waste of time”.

Ja’afari said Turkish-backed rebel groups were now breaking the ceasefire, and coordinating with Tahrir al-Sham, proof they were supporting terrorism and showing why terrorism needed to top the agenda.

Rebels and allied jihadists this week launched two surprise offensives on government positions in Damascus and central Hama province.

So far, there is no plan for the government and rebels to meet face-to-face.

Ramzy said he had held preliminary talks with each side and hoped to begin “substantive discussions” on Friday.

“We still insist on direct negotiations”, Meslet told reporters.