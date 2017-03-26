George Osborne faces grilling from grassroots Tories after becoming Evening Standard editor

The newspaper announced Mr Osborne, who was educated at St Paul’s School in Lonsdale Road, Barnes, before reading modern history at Magdalen College, Oxford, will edit the paper on average four days a week. “But [his case] raises the issue of how much time MPs have to devote to their parliamentary work”.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard, who sits on the Committee on Standards, added to the Sunday Telegraph there was “broad agreement” that an additional job “must be something that demonstrably doesn’t prevent you doing your first job as an MP”.

George Osborne will be “more effective opposition” to the Government as editor of the London Evening Standard than Labour under Jeremy Corbyn, the paper’s owner has said.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for George Osborne to quit as an MP or resign as editor of the Evening Standard.

“When it comes to standing up for constituents – helping someone in need or providing vital support to struggling families – that should always be George Osborne’s number one priority”, said text posted on the 38 Degrees website.

TONY BLAIR has backed George Osborne’s as the new Evening Standard editor despite foierce criticism, saying his appointment “should make politics more interesting”.

Tony Blair said on BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “I don’t know whether having those jobs is doable or not, but I think it is a great thing for the Evening Standard“.

He refused to be drawn on whether Mr Osborne would be able to cope with the demanding schedule.

But senior Tory and former journalist Ruth Davidson has cast doubt on whether the ex-Chancellor would have time to perform his new role and stay as an MP.

She told the same programme: “I have to say I thought “well, he’s a better man than me” because I spent ten years as a journalist, I’ve now spent six years as a politician and I’m not sure you can combine them both”.

“The rules on business appointments are established to counter suspicion that the decisions and statements of a serving minister might be influenced by the hope or expectation of future employment with a particular firm or organisation, and that an employer could make improper use of official information to which a former minister has had access”, he wrote. “I’m not sure you can do both at the same time”. According to the Sunday Times, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith had privately compared Osborne to Gordon Gekko, the character in the film Wall Street who says: “Greed is good”.

The Standard’s proprietor, Evgeny Lebedev, said Mr Osborne was “London through and through” and he was confident that the MP was “the right person to build on the fantastic legacy of Sarah Sands”.

The former Chancellor who was the architect of Project Fear in the European Union referendum campaign has already been described as “the real leader of the opposition” to Theresa May’s Government. Wait and see his paper before judging.

“Frankly George Osborne will provide more effective opposition to the Government than the current Labour Party”.

“I think it is a surprise to a lot of people, but against that, we in London need as many people in London to stand up for us as we can, and I think George will ensure that’s true”.