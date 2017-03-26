German state votes in election-year test for Merkel

24 de marzo de 2017, 15:34Berlin, Mar 24 (Prensa Latina) Six months before the parliamentary elections in the country, most citizens want a government led by the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). But they are fighting to retain control.

National support for the Social Democrats was 31 percent, three percentage points behind the CDU-led bloc, according to a Forsa poll published on Wednesday.

Merkel’s comments appeared to be a rebuke of both the Israeli government and US President Donald Trump, who seemed to walk back the United States’ longstanding commitment to a two-solution during a meeting at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, saying “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like”.

Even if the CDU comes out ahead in the region, the SPD could grab power if it teams up with the far-left Die Linke party and possibly the ecologist Greens parties, a so-called “red-red-green” coalition it is also flirting with nationally.

The populist right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has played on dissatisfaction with Mrs Merkel’s policy on immigration, could also win seats in the Saarland legislature, as it has already done in several other state assemblies.

While the state is the nation’s second-smallest with just short of 1 million people, a defeat for Merkel’s party would signal vulnerability for the chancellor as she seeks a fourth term.

But as the refugee crisis has abated, the campaign race is increasingly being fought along traditional ideological lines.

The national election takes place on 24 September but more state elections, in Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia, will be held before then.

Lafontaine – the former premier and federal finance minister, who has since switched to the Linke party – has campaigned for a leftist coalition with posters that promise “We’ve paid enough – now it’s the turn of the rich”.

President Abbas thanked Merkel for Germany’s political and financial support for Palestine, and said this support was important for them to develop state institutions on the basis of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Polls predict a tight race between the two top candidates, both women.

The latest Insa poll for the Bild newspaper gave the CDU a narrow 35-33% lead over the SPD, while the Social Democrats’ potential ally Die Linke scored 13%.

CDU strengths include the popularity of Saarland’s premier, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.