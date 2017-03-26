Germany’s Low: We want to secure qualification without dropping a point

But Germany’s assistant coach Michael Sorg confirmed Ozil, along with the rest of the squad, is fit for Sunday’s Russian Federation 2018 qualifier, which kicks off at 2000 local time (1600 GMT).

Germany are five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group C, having won all four of their matches so far.

Die Mannschaft are now top of Group C with a maximum 12 points, having scored 16 goals without reply in their opening four qualifiers.

Ozil didn’t feature in Germany’s 1-0 win against England on Wednesday as the Arsenal number 10 missed out on the chance to take on some familiar faces in the worldwide friendly between the two bitter rivals.

‘We want to finish the qualifiers until the summer without losing a point.

“Every player is fit”. The only doubt is Ozil.

‘Back in training and just one more day until Azerbaijan v Germany, ‘ Ozil tweeted following his latest setback.

Germany take on Azerbaijan today at the Baku National Stadium, kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 (GMT). And Low indicated Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez will be an option in attack for the match.

Low said he was planning to start with Benedikt Hoewedes as a partner to Mats Hummels in central defence, replacing Antonio Rudiger, who had started against England. “He causes defenders problems and has been scoring goals for Wolfsburg”.