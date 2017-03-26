Giant u-shaped skyscraper proposed for New York City

They just revealed concept drawings for a U-shaped skyscraper called “The Big Bend” that would be a solution to the government’s attempt to regulate the use of land in the city, as well as the size, shape and height of new buildings.

Under New York’s “peculiar” zoning laws, developers buy the “air rights” of neighbouring…

‘What if we substituted height with length?’

Dubbed the Big Bend, the architectural marvel is a one-of-a-kind looped tower that would have the accolade of being the longest building in not only the United States, but the world.

The world’s tallest building is now the 2,722-foot-high Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates.

Instead of being straight, the proposed 1523-metre-long “Big Bend” is designed in a U-shape. We usually learn about the latest tallest building and we are always impressed by its price per square foot.

The weird skyscraper would also apparently include elevators that travel horizontally?

According to Oiio’s website, the design plans to brilliantly work around the New York City zoning laws that create several obstacles for developers, limiting their ability to maximize property height, by focusing on length rather than height.

It says “an innovative track changing system” would allow for the horizontal connection of two elevator shafts on the top of the building and below ground that would allow for a “continuous loop”.

Designs for the “Big Bend” show a 4,000 ft long, arched skyscraper that would tower over Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row – an area named for its ultra-luxury residential high-rise buildings.

‘We can now provide our structures with the measurements that will make them stand out without worrying about the limits of the sky’.