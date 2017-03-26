‘Good beginning for Indonesian football,’ former Chelsea midfielder Essien joins Bandung

Essien, who turned down a move to Australia’s Melbourne Victory last September, spent eight seasons at Chelsea, winning two English Premier League and one UEFA Champions League titles.

Former Chelsea and Black Stars midfielder Micheal Essien has signed a one year deal with Indonesian league side Persib Bandung.

Now 34, Essien has been left without a club since leaving Greek side Panathinaikos past year.

The National Awakening Party (PKB) politician is hoping that Essien’s signing by Persib will inspire other clubs to recruit world class players.

After his presentation earlier today, Essien will first travel to London before heading back for Indonesia 10 days later to resume his football career.

Persib are based in Bandung, the capital city of Indonesia’s West Java province, and Essien wants other big names from world football to follow his lead by moving to the country. “It took months to negotiate”.

Essien moved from Lyon to Chelsea in August 2005 and also had spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

Essien also played at two World Cups for Ghana, who he represented 58 times, before retiring in the wake of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The 2016 season of Indonesia’s League One is scheduled to start on 26 April 2017.