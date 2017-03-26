Google app test makes editing photos more social

If social apps are your kind of thing, you might be interested to learn that Google has a new app that is in the works that may or may not be released in the near future. But if the latest rumor is to be believed, Google is giving it another try with an app that will let users in small groups edit, organize as well as tag other photos that have already been shared. This potential app sounds a lot like Moments with added editing features, as users will be able to create groups to share and edit their photos collaboratively.

The app was originally reported on by TechCrunch, who got a hold of the information from an insider that they have not named. The new app would join existent social apps by Google viz Allo and Duo.

If released, the app would be powered in part by Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities. Using the magic of machine learning and neural networking, the app is reportedly able to identify objects and people in order to help classify and customize photos.

The new app would join Google’s pair of existing social apps, Allo and Duo, which were announced past year.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update this post if we hear back.