Google Closing Google Talk in June

Some other changes include upgrades to the Android Messages app so that it handles text messages for Google-powered mobile phones, instead of the “Hangouts” app.

We will prepare users for this change by showing an in-app message beginning March 27, 2017. Non-SMS users on Hangouts who do not have the app on default will not see any notification either. If no appropriate app is installed, a new one will need to be downloaded from Google Play. Hence they launched two new mobile-first applications, one for regular text messages and then a completely separate one for video calls. For several years now, Google has been trying to get Google Talk users to switch over to Google Hangouts. Yes, you are being forced to use another app for SMS by May 22.

Google notes that the shutdown won’t impact Google Voice users and Google Fi subscribers who use Hangouts for messaging. This move comes as Google is shifting the focus of Hangouts towards repositioning the messaging service to counter workplace communications tool Slack.

Google is reportedly pulling the plug on Google talk also known as Gtalk. So will the Google Voice Player, which provided an audio preview of incoming voice mails.

Google hasn’t just been doubling up on messaging services. Additionally, the company is removing SMS from Hangouts. Google itself appears to be confused about the app and have maintained it virtually unchanged for many years now. On that day, any straggling Talk users will be automatically transitioned to Hangouts for good, where they can continue chatting with their friends.

On the positive side, Google is also killing a few last Google+ features in Gmail: Google+ Circles and the ability to email Google+ profiles.

Google has started mailing G Suite admins mentioning them about the possible changes that are headed to Hangouts. The users will receive an in-app message on the said date.