GOP bill’s death spares insurers from last-minute benefit changes

As Sen. Sherrod Brown, R-Ohio, said: “Repealing the law would immediately interrupt treatment for hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who are struggling with addiction and fighting for their lives”. By increasing competition and giving people the power to make their own choices with their own health care, the American Health Care Act would have been a drastic improvement over the healthcare system Obamacare has left us with. Observers believe this is a “poison pill” proposal that gives them political cover to vote No.

Republicans control Congress and the White House in large part due to their promise to eliminate ObamaCare and establish a patient-centered, free market approach. “They don’t have unlimited authority to repeal the essential health benefits, but certainly have authority to define them differently”, said Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act, ” he said.

The AHCA would make significant changes to how the federal government subsidizes insurance plans purchased via public marketplaces.

Those include certain outpatient and in-hospital care, mental-health and substance-abuse services, lab tests, pediatric services and more.

The U.S. House of Representatives-a.k.a. the “People’s House”-is supposed to vote today on whether to repeal and replace Obamacare“. He said the bill is not flawless, but it’s a good first step.

The bill would have ended Obama’s Medicaid expansion and reduced future federal financing for the federal-state program.

Reed noted that some counties are dedicating almost 70 percent of their tax dollars toward the portion of Medicaid they are forced to fund.

The failure of Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act means insurers will continue to cover 10 federally required minimum benefits for consumers, at least for now.

“Healthcare in a Western democracy is a right and not a privilege”, said L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “But we can not do that until we keep our promise to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare“.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the changes under the GOP bill would have increased the number of uninsured people across the U.S.by 14 million next year and 24 million by 2026. He said the Republican bill wouldn’t pass.

Some moderate Republicans have stated their opposition to the bill because they said members of their districts have benefited from Obamacare and have expressed concerns about its repeal, according to a March 22 Politico article. House Speaker Paul Ryan became a prisoner of the GOP Freedom Caucus, which wanted to end basic coverages, and to include a terrible, unconstitutional New York-specific amendment that would have cost the state $2.3 billion in Medicaid funding.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said the GOP bill would harm millions of Californians. This important bill hands Americans the tools to decide what type of coverage they need, not what type of coverage the government demands they have.

By Friday morning, it was clear the measure did not have enough votes to pass.

Trump tweeted: “Big day for health care”.