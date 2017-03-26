GOP health-care bill a ‘big step backward,’ Molina Healthcare CEO says

This provision gives Washington the authority to determine precisely what benefits every health insurance plan sold on ObamaCare’s exchanges must cover.

As Republican leaders scramble to reach a deal on their health care bill, a new poll released Thursday indicates that the American public is no fan of the GOP’s proposed plan to replace Obamacare.

If the Affordable Care Act does, in fact, fall apart under Trump’s presidency, it will because he and the Republican-controlled Congress were working to undermine the law instead of helping it continue to work for the American people. And while he acknowledged the law could get better, he charged that Republicans’ plan would be moving backward. “America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act”, he wrote. So anything I say now, by the time I walk out of here, is going to be dated. So if Republicans are serious about lowering costs while expanding coverage to those who need it, and if they’re prepared to work with Democrats and objective evaluators in finding solutions that accomplish those goals – that’s something we all should welcome.

Pavlich said the House Freedom Caucus is making that argument in opposition to the American Health Care Act, which they say won’t immediately lower health care costs.

In his lengthly statement, Obama hinted that these essential benefits and others have lead to more than “20 million Americans (gaining) the security and peace of mind of health insurance”.

The notion that every plan sold on ObamaCare exchanges across the country must offer the same set of benefits may seem relatively uncontroversial, particularly when some of the requirements (such as those requiring coverage for prescription drugs or laboratory services) may seem perfectly reasonable.

In a lengthy written statement, Obama made no explicit mention of the action pending in the House.

He said the Affordable Care Act was in a “death spiral”. House GOP leaders pulled the bill just before the vote when it became clear that it didn’t have enough votes to pass.