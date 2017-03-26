GOP health care bill fails: Where from here?

“Do not worry!” the Republican said on Twitter.

Ryan praised other members of Congress for their input on the bill, but cited “growing pains” as the reason why they “came up short”. But after it became clear there were not enough House Republicans willing to support the bill, the vote, originally planned for Thursday evening, was postponed. The bill can only afford to lose 22 or it’ll fail.

The real estate mogul-turned-politician – who built his candidacy on his skills as a negotiator and deal closer – had very publicly twisted the arms of recalcitrant Republicans to rally votes, extending both carrots and sticks.

In an attempt to win the support of more conservative members, the legislation eliminated the requirement that all insurance policies cover outpatient services, emergency care, hospitalization, maternity benefits, mental health and drug treatment, prescription drugs, rehabilitation, laboratory services, preventative treatment such as annual checkups, and pediatric dentistry and vision care.

Another item high on Trump’s agenda is tax reform.

It was a sobering lesson for the president on the differences between the top-down operation of a big company and the murky legislative process often compared to sausage-making.

That new plan was even more critically reviewed by the CBO, which said it would save less money than the original Republican plan while simultaneously deliver less effective healthcare to even fewer Americans.

The House opened debate Friday on what would have been one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in years, a bill that would have rolled back a major, established social welfare program, a feat that is nearly unheard of.

“It’s imploding, and soon will explode”, Trump said.

Trump’s lackluster (or, to borrow a phrase from the president, low-energy) reaction to the defeat is all the more striking given the indignation and gloating that carried him to the White House.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday that Trump’s tweet and Pirro’s monologue were “coincidental” and Meadows said there are “no conversations” about replacing the speaker.

However, virtually every Washington Republican won election promising to repeal “Obamacare”. Trump reportedly asked Ryan to then pull the legislation from consideration.

The National Review website exhorted Republicans not to quit. Instead he flipped it around, saying opposition Democrats were the losers “because now they own Obamacare“. “I think the one thing we learned this week is that Washington was a lot more broken than President Trump thought that it was”. “Back to work, ladies and gentlemen”. “The Republican Party is a party without a objective”. “They cause damage to relationships”.

Democrats “own it”, Trump said of Obamacare, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office shortly after the vote.

By the end of the day Friday, it was, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of Republican lawmakers who had been sold on the negotiating skill Trump frequently boasted he had.

Later that afternoon, Pelosi and other Democratic leaders called the failure of the American Health Care Act a victory for the American people. And despite protests from Republicans, a leaked internal analysis from the White House was even worse, predicting 26 million would lose or be denied coverage.