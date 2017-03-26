GOP Rep Goes From ‘No’ to ‘Hell No’ on Health-Care Bill

But Sessions says the premiums have increased 25 percent this year on the health exchanges where people shop for coverage and that millions of Americans had to give up health plans they liked.

Dent says he is voting no on this version of the bill because he believes too many Americans will lose coverage or not be able to afford insurance.

“Something seismic would have to happen in the next few hours to turn this bill around”, Politico estimates. Cope added that, “if all states expanded Medicaid coverage [under the ACA], then the divide in coverage between Whites and African-Americans would drop to 2.6 percentage points”.

Amid congressional chaos unfolding over the health care vote, the Congressional Budget Office has released its report on the legislation.

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) voiced skepticism Friday about new Congressional Budget Office scoring of the GOP’s revised plan for repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

GOP leadership delayed a vote on the healthcare bill Thursday because the bill did not have enough support from Republicans to pass. Some 52 million people would be uninsured in 2026 under the GOP legislation, compared to 28 million if Obamacare continued – the same as the prior estimate.

During a recent press conference, White House spokesman Sean Spicer reminded everyone that President Trump’s goal was “to cover everyone”.

House Republicans had a downright very bad day Thursday when it came to their proposed health care bill.

The Trumpcare vote delay is a major setback for House Republicans and for Trump himself.

Former President Barack Obama is celebrating the seventh anniversary of his landmark health care law, saying in a statement on Thursday that “America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act”. “We’re going to own it lock, stock and barrel”, he said.

Dozens of protesters, many in wheelchairs, have been escorted out of the Capitol Rotunda by police during an apparent protest of the health care bill being considered in the House.

The House purposely made legislation more expensive so the Senate could provide more generous tax credits to older consumers shopping in the individual market. After careful deliberation, I can not support the bill and will oppose it. Speaking to members of the conservative Freedom Caucus mid-day Thursday, Trump is pitching concessions to representatives who want to limit the requirement for health plans to include benefits including substance abuse and maternity care.