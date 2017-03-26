GOP rep: Pence’s meeting with Freedom Caucus ‘did not go very well’

Mulvaney, before he joined the Trump administration, was a conservative House member from SC, where he was a member of the Freedom Caucus who railed on Obamacare, President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care law that Republicans are looking to repeal.

Democrats said Americans can “breathe a sigh of relief”.

GOP leaders had targeted Thursday for the climactic vote, in part because it marks the seventh anniversary of Obama’s signing the measure into law.

It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he had demanded House Republicans delay no longer and vote on the legislation today, pass or fail.

Much of the discussion hinged on conservatives’ desire to scrap what are labeled “essential health benefits“-services that insurance plans are required to cover under the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, such as mental health help”.

All three trace their political roots back to conservative politics on Capitol Hill, roots that White House officials say Trump administration has found invaluable in trying help usher Trump’s first piece of legislation through an unexpectedly hard Republican-controlled House.

“This bill didn’t do this and that’s why only 17 percent of the country approved” the plan, Jordan said. But instead of picking up support as Friday wore on, the bill went the other direction, with some key lawmakers coming out in opposition. Trump and Ryan must get 216 Republicans on board and can afford only 21 defections, if no Democrat joins them.

“If we can come up with a bill that accomplishes the goals of the president with Republicans alone, we’ll take it and we’ll move forward with it”, Priebus said.

“We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process”. Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, a key moderate Republican, and GOP Rep. David Joyce of OH also announced “no” votes.

“How could you possibly misjudge this”, Pirro said addressing Ryan. “We were on the cusp of achieving an ambition we all had for seven years, and we came a little short”, Ryan said.

GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey said he was concerned about the bill’s impact on his state’s residents and that the proposal “is not as good as or better than what we now have”.

He said the president has “really been fantastic”. According to CNN’s ongoing whip count, as of Wednesday night, 24 House Republicans have flat-out said they will vote against the bill, while four more have indicated they are likely to oppose it.

“I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done”, Trump told members of the party behind closed doors.

With control of the White House and Senate and a commanding majority in the House, Republicans were supposed to brush off any challenge from the hardline Freedom Caucus and work their will with impunity.

The sooner the Ryan/Trump effort is quashed, Paul said, the sooner Congress can pass a full repeal.

Democrats could hardly contain their satisfaction. “Otherwise we’re just going to be the “no” party and some people are OK with that, it appears”. “The American people fought for generations to secure healthcare as a right, and they just sent a clear message to Republicans that they won’t stand by and watch it become a commodity again”. Now Republicans are staring at the possibility of failure at the very moment of truth, an outcome that would be a crushing political defeat for Trump and Hill GOP leaders and would throw prospects for other legislative achievements into extreme uncertainty.