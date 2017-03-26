GOP’s Obamacare repeal effort implodes

“Taken on the face of it, the Trump proposals would rack up 12 trillion in additional deficits over 10 years”.

“Let’s both agree the status quo is not acceptable”, he said, latter adding, “You can’t get to second base unless you get to first”. The president had “left everything on the field”, Spicer said. “Tax reform that will be next”. That control was something that eluded his predecessor, John Boehner, and eventually led to Boehner’s ouster. “It is exploding right now”. The president, however, seems to be pointing the blame toward Democrat leaders who all voted “No”.

In an appearance from the Oval Office, Trump thanked Ryan who he said worked “very, very hard” and “was a team player”. “We all learned a lot”.

The tallies vary from news outlet to news outlet, but they all add up the same: Republicans don’t have enough votes in the House to pass the American Health Care Act, their measure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Calling on their standard attack line, the Democratic members insisted the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare were nothing more than a giveaway to the rich and would result in more than 24 million Americans losing health care coverage.

At a press conference soon afterward, Ryan admitted: “Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with growing pains and, well, we’re feeling those growing pains today”.

He added, “This is a setback – no two ways about it. I think it’s a statement, not just about him and the administration, but about the Republican Party and where we’re headed”. “The alternative leaves Obamacare in place”. And it’s not clear whether they will try again.

But even before House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin unveiled the 2017 bill, Republicans were reportedly eyeing other options for rolling back Obamacare.

And there are still far more actions that Obamacare opponents can take. “The motion is really created to say “let’s be exhaustive about our actions and try to mitigate the damage that could be upon us”. That means that McConnell can afford to lose no more than two Republican senators and still pass the bill, assuming that Vice President Mike Pence, the presiding officer, casts the tie-breaking vote to approve the plan.

The GOP has vowed repeatedly over the past eight years that it would repeal and replace Obamacare. Moderate Republicans with large numbers of voters benefiting from coverage under the Affordable Care Act anxious about committing political suicide by repealing former president Barack Obama’s signature bill. He has hyped a brand of someone able to strike the best deals.

His concerns were among many voiced by the Republican lawmakers acknowledging the need for Democratic support of a replacement for Obamacare, which was modeled after the state system created by former Republican Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

Vice-President Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also made a last-ditch attempt to win over members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, huddling with them at midday at the Capitol Hill Club, a GOP social hall next door to the headquarters of the Republican National Committee.

But that also had an effect on moderates.

“Today is a tremendous victory for not only the physical and economic health of America, but also the fundamental moral health of our nation”, said George Gresham, president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest healthcare union in the nation.

In his characteristic manner of passing the buck however, Trump blamed the Democrats for frustrating the repeal bill, credit for which Democratic representatives will only be too glad to accept.

Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen was among a handful of undecided votes going into Friday. “This bill, while not flawless, was a solution that would have ended the Obamacare nightmare that Western New Yorkers have had to endure for too long”.