Gorsuch forced to defend decision in frozen trucking case

Today Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., addressed Judge Neil Gorsuch’s opinion in the “frozen trucker case“, where a truck driver was sacked over actions that saved his life but required him to briefly abandon his trailer. But then came Senator Al Franken (D-MN).

Franken called it “absurd” that Gorsuch would believe TransAm had the right to fire Maddin. “I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve been on this committee for about eight years”.

For those of you who weren’t watching, Franken was specifically talking about the case of TransAm Trucking v. Dept. of Labor, commonly referred to these days as the “Frozen Truck Driver Case”.

While Chris Carder died on the job, Alphonse Maddin was sacked for not dying on the job. He told the company that he felt signs of hypothermia, and they told him to stay put or drag the trailer with frozen brakes. Half an hour later, he broke the company’s orders, unhitched the trailer from the truck, and called his supervisor to tell him that he was seeking help.

Rather than die in the cold, Maddin drove off in the truck for help, leaving the trailer behind and returning with assistance in about 15 minutes. Maddin filed a complaint, and both an Administrative Law Judge and the U.S. Department of Labor Administrative Review Board ruled in his favor, ordering him to be reinstated.

Gorsuch was the only judge on the 10th Circuit to issue a dissent in the case involves Alphonse Maddin, a TransAm truck driver who claims he was wrongfully fired from his job.

“A trucker was stranded on the side of the road, late at night, in cold weather, and his trailer brakes were stuck”, Gorsuch, a federal judge in Denver, wrote in his dissent. There ought to be a law against this sort of thing! Gorsuch counters there are many cases when he has ruled for the little guy, when the law has been on the judge’s side. And I know it when I see it. He paid little attention to the dissent, until he learned President Donald Trump had nominated Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. “Not as cold as your dissent, Judge Gorsuch, which argued that his firing was lawful”. The trucker chose none of the above, deciding instead to unhook the trailer and drive his truck to a gas station. It is to apply the law.

Whether you agree with Gorsuch’s position or not, he has a really good point.

“It is the Supreme Court that will have the ultimate say on whether employers will be held accountable for discriminating against workers or failing to protect workers when they’re harmed or killed on the job”, Sen. That’s reasonable. Those on the other side say that the law should be interpreted to include Maddin’s situation who was sacked for not wanting to freeze to death. Many also took the opportunity to complain that Republican leadership a year ago refused to allow a vote on the Merrick Garland, who former President Barack Obama tapped for the same Supreme Court seat. “I empathize with him entirely”, Gorsuch said.

But Gorsuch seemed to drop the Jimmy Stewart shtick and go more Edward Arnold when grilled by Dem. Sen. Of course, Franken's effectiveness depends ultimately on what his goal was here: to challenge a Supreme Court nominee or to boost his own political profile.