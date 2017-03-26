Govt to allow Raheel Sharif to lead Saudi-led alliance

Retired army chief Gen Raheel Sharif is likely to assume in April the command of a yet-to-be-formed Saudi-led, 39-country Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), which is being dubbed as a “Muslim Nato”.

He said Saudi Arabia was an important Muslim country and Pakistan accorded great significance to its ties with it, adding, every Pakistani citizen possessed love and respect for the people of Saudi Arabia. “Although the suspicion is valid, but the alliance sole objective is to fight terrorism and has nothing to do with undermining any sect, despite what it may seem”, said a member of parliament from the ruling Nawaz government on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on this matter.

“‘It is a matter between the two governments and not an individual affair.'” The minister further pointed out that a meeting of Advisory Council of member states is scheduled for May this year and ‘everything is finalized regarding the coalition’. The procedures, however, have not yet been completed in this regard.

Khawaja Asif said that he had also met with Saudi officials during his visit to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah earlier this year. Reports claim that Gen. Sharif will reside in Riyadh and serve as the founding Commander-in-Chief of the alliance, which has its joint operation centre in the city.

This will not be the first time that Pakistani troops will be deployed to Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a programme on Geo TV.

“The rules laid down by the Ministry of Defence for post-retirement assignments of army officers will be applicable equally to Raheel Sharif”, Asif had said in the Senate session.