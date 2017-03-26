GSA: Trump hotel’s lease with government in full compliance

They said that because the Trump Organization can keep money in the hotel, an investment that still helps Trump down the line, the essential conflict of interest has not been addressed.

The Trump family is in “full compliance” with its government lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, and is not violating a provision prohibiting the president from gaining an interest in the property, the General Services Administration concluded Thursday. In his letter Thursday, Terry said the property had been a money loser for the federal government before Trump landed the lease.

House and Senate Democrats wrote to GSA Acting Administrator Timothy Horne days after Trump’s January 20 inauguration to warn that the President was now serving as both landlord and tenant of the historic Old Post Office building.

In the GSA’s lease, there is a clause that states that no US elected official is allowed to benefit from the lease.

Tribe said that the arrangement is “essentially parking the profits” in the hotel business “until Trump leaves the presidency”. In a series of meetings, officials with the Trump Organization told the government that while Mr. Trump is president, no proceeds from the hotel business would be paid out to the holding company, DJT Holdings LLC.

The International Trump Hotel lost more than $1 million during its opening months, with revenues $2 million less than estimates it provided to the GSA that were published by House Democrats. As they have noted, the revocable trust doesn’t fully prevent Trump from benefiting from the hotel; it “simply creates an additional legal step” between him and benefits.

That conclusion requires both a narrow reading of the clause in question and a strict reading of the organizational structure of the Trump Organization.

“Accordingly, the lease is valid and in full force and effect”, said the letter signed by the contracting officer, Kevin M. Terry. Trump signed the agreement to restore what was the Old Post Office Pavilion – on Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly halfway between the White House and the Capitol – before he became president.

Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said the GSA’s interpretation “would get a first-year law student kicked out of law school”. Mr. Trump is the sole beneficiary of the trust and can revoke it at any time. “We are immensely proud of this property and look forward to providing our guests with an unrivaled luxury experience for years to come“.

Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio and Elijah Cummings, ranking members of the House committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and Oversight and Government Reform, respectively, said the GSA letter “provides a completely inadequate explanation for its decision”.

Experts in government ethics aren’t swayed because trump ultimately benefits from the company’s success, including the hotel.