GST Bills may be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday

“Why shouldn’t we make use of this technology if it helps us catch tax evaders”, Jaitley asked during his reply to the debate on Finance Bill, which was passed in the evening. “Provided that in case of failure to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number (PAN) allotted to the person shall be deemed to be invalid and the other provisions of this Act shall apply, as if the person had not applied for allotment of permanent account number”.

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) said the Supreme Court had said in September previous year that Aadhaar is not mandatory and wanted to know whether the government was “forcing” people to get it.

As parties like BJD opposed the move to make Aadhaar mandatory for filing of Income Tax returns and making PAN application, Jaitley said, “Aadhaar has biometric details, so its chances of misuse become minimal”.

He also said that Aadhaar may become the only card required to identify a person, replacing Voter ID and PAN.

The government, in the Finance Bill 2017, has proposed to lower the limit on cash transactions to Rs 2 lakh from the Rs 3 lakh proposed in the Budget earlier this year. Congress MPs walked out since the government gave no commitment on waiving farm loans. While speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Jaitley said, “government is keen to roll out GST on July 1”.

“The Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and Agriculture Minister are all sitting here”.

During the 50-day post-demonetisation period, 18 lakh entities deposited scrapped notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 that were not commensurate with their known income means.

“We are moving towards a time when there will be no shadow economy but some are still seeing virtues of cash transactions”, said Jaitley in the Lok Sabha, adding no arbitrary power will be given to the Tax Department.

Jaitley said, the move is “not about any specific party”. Opposition leaders, such as Sitaram Yechury of the CPIM, have observed that a number of non-finance and non-taxation related amendments, such as the issue of electoral bonds for political funding, have been given a “backdoor entry” through the Finance Bill 2017.