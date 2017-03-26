Gujarat MPs meet PM over breakfast

He was having a morning interaction with the party MPs from Gujarat and Rajasthan at his residence here on what he expects from them in their constituencies to prepare the ground for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the April 6 – the MPs have been asked to celebrate BJP’s foundation day among voters.

Officials indicated that the foreign office was under pressure to advise the worldwide community to not presume any shift in Modi’s priorities following the BJP’s selection of the controversial Adityanath as chief minister of India’s most populous state.

Congratulating the party MPs for BJP’s massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Modi asked the MPs not to become complacent and continue to work to strengthen the party, adding that there should be all around development which is visible to the people, the BJP said in a statement later.

Among prominent attendees to the meeting were PM Modi’s one-time mentor and Gandhinagar MP LK Advani, textile minister Smriti Irani and almost 45 other Gujarat MPs. Sources said Modi wants such breakfasts to be interactive sessions.

MPs also apprised the Prime Minister about development works in their respective constituencies and congratulated him and party president Amit Shah for recent poll victories. “PM said that the most shining examples will put together in the form of a booklet”, the lawmaker said.

The MPs were also told that they should spread the message among people about the Centre’s welfare schemes. Members of both Houses from these states were repeatedly reminded that they should work hard at ensuring that central government schemes for the poor, weaker sections and farmers are implemented effectively at the ground, sources said.

During the meeting, Shah reportedly spoke to the MPs about the Centre’s decision to set up a National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), a constitutional body. The MPs said the programmes were in the best interest of the people. With now 123 of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat assembly, the BJP has announced “Mission 150” for the polls. Modi is expected to host a breakfast meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Monday.