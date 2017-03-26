Harbor Freight customers could receive a refund as part of settlement

Harbor Freight Tools, a Calabasas-based national discount tool and equipment chain, just settled a class action lawsuit that may get customers money back on past purchases – possibly up to 30 percent.

The class-action suit accused the company of using misleading sale prices.

The suit, filed by Cleveland firm Dworken & Bernstein over what they call “misleading sale prices”, alleges that Harbor Freight advertised merchandise at a “sale” or “compare at” price, when those items were actually not discounted.

As part of the settlement reached this week, Harbor Freight will give impacted customers a check or gift card.

If approved in July, customers are eligible to receive up to 30 percent refund on purchases made between early April 2011 and the middle of last December.

There are nine Harbor Freight Tools locations in MS. You can get up to 10% cash back or 12% in gift cards on total purchases of qualifying products.

If you don’t have receipts, you can fill out a form to make a sworn statement confirming your claim and get a $10 gift card.

Submissions must be submitted by August 7.

Visit here to find out more about the settlement or here to file a claim.