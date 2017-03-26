Harry Styles’ New Music Will Drop on April 7

Remember when Adele sent the nation into meltdown with a cryptic advert teasing the release of “Hello” during an ‘X Factor’ ad break?

In the 30-second commercial, which first aired in the United Kingdom on Saturday, March 25, the former One Direction singer walks through a cloud of smoke in a dark room.

Intriguingly, he also changed all his social media profile pictures to blank white boxes, and also posted three white boxes on his Instagram. There’s a long look at those green eyes of his, and as subtle piano plays in the background, the date is revealed: April 7.

And Harry wasn’t the only one from the band celebrating on Saturday, as it was confirmed Liam Payne had become a father for the first time.

Get hyped, One Direction fans!

“Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular“.

While many fans thought the ad (below) was for the 23-year-old’s new album, multiple sources told Billboard that it was JUST a teaser for a new track. In between taking on Hollywood-courtesy of a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic Dunkirk-Styles has reportedly been putting the finishing touches on his first solo album.