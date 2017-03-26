Hayatou’s reign comes to abrupt end

The new boss of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad who comes from Madagascar was not too popular in football management but has succeeded to beat CAF strongman Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad, who goes by just one name, stunned his rival 34-20 in the vote to end the 29-year reign of the Cameroonian.

But there are much more charismatic and competent committee members on the 15-man CAF executive who might have provided more of a challenge‚ but who have not taken the chance of going up against the 70-year-old from Cameroon. The Sunday Times said he received between $30 000 and $100 000 for his vote.

“I think I should drop my FIFA Vice-Presidency, as it is clear I am no longer wanted”, Hayatou said.

Ahmad’s camp had estimated he would get between 31 and 38 votes and they were spot on, rightly predicting that the new world order in football politics would lead to a landslide victory and prevail over Hayatou’s longevity.

“A good candidate… I can’t say, but I am a candidate for change and the majority wants change. Africa needs fresh minds to develop football”. Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick had wanted to vote for Ahmad, but the government has called for a vote for Hayatou.

CAF said it made the decision to proceed with the case against Chiyangwa at its executive committee meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, two days before the election.

The 12-member Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) adopted a resolution in February to back Hayatou, but an Egyptian official told AFP that “a small coalition” including Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Egypt will support Ahmad.

In Southern Africa, Ahmad gained the confidence of Cosafa last month, not surprisingly since its headed by Chiyangwa.

Federation Internationale de Football Association president Gianni Infantino was seen as a strong influence as he had made no bones about his support for change.