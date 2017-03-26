Health Care Debacle: Trump Attacks Conservatives Over Bill Failure

Plus, the latest version would reduce the deficit by only $150 billion over 10 years, instead of the projected $337 billion under the original GOP bill to replace Obamacare. “Do not worry!” the Republican said on Twitter.

For Trump, victory would clear an initial but crucial hurdle toward achieving the GOP’s lodestar quest to repeal “Obamacare“, the former president’s 2010 health care overhaul.

“Meadows emphasized that factions of the Republican Party need to find consensus to implement successful healthcare reform moving forward”.

This is not the end of the debate”, he said on ABC’s “This Week. Republicans could only afford to lose 22 GOP votes for the bill to succeed, and it appeared they were far short. But it’s now squarely in the hands of Democrats. The resulting bill was a patchwork of margin scribbles and crossouts, even including instructions to the Senate to figure out ways to make certain parts work.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended Trump’s tweet, saying on Fox that the president “hit the bull’s eye” with it. “We’ll give these guys another chance”. “Democrats and some of these other members are going to come crawling back at some point”.

“And it would be nice to get some Democrats on board”.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said. “Sometimes you have to take the good, and put it in your pocket and take the win”.

Health care experts from across the political spectrum have said that the House Republican health care bill was unworkable and suffered from fatal flaws and could lead to Americans dropping out of the health care market.

“As we got closer and closer everyone was talking about how wonderful (Obamacare) was”.

“We learned a lot about loyalty”, said Trump.

“At my core, I’m a fiscal and social conservative, but here’s what I believe – I can’t run the country by myself, and we have to work together”, he said.

In an embarrassing and stinging setback hours earlier, leaders abruptly postponed the vote because a rebellion by conservatives and moderates would have doomed the measure.

Other lawmakers reiterated that healthcare reform needs to be a bipartisan effort. The same goes for solar tax credits or depreciation allowances.

“That just means the ObamaCare taxes stay with ObamaCare“, he said.

He didn't go negative on the super conservative Freedom Caucus that kept demanding more and more concessions.

Ryan tried to make the bill more politically palatable by catering to the hardliners in his caucus – more cuts to Medicaid and fewer regulations for insurers – and made changes on the fly with hardly enough time to rewrite the bill before the next revision came along. “And tomorrow we’re proceeding”, Ryan tersely told reporters after scheduling what loomed as the most momentous vote to date for Trump and for the Wisconsin Republican’s own speakership.

The House Freedom Caucus: The wry take on all this is that Obamacare was “saved” by the hardline right-wingers of the House Freedom Caucus, who of course despised President Obama and everything he said or did.

He also said healthcare reform was not dead, despite the failure of Ryan’s American Health Care Act after intense lobbying of his group by the Trump administration.

“He agreed with that”, Ryan said. Call it a day, but get it done, he commanded.