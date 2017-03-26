Health care fiasco jeopardizes Trump’s alliance with Ryan

He favored abortion rights most of his adult life, has shown little stomach for fighting over social issues and espoused views on trade similar to those of liberal Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The undermining of the House leadership is profound and clouds prospects of tax reform, infrastructure spending and other important jobs to be done.

President Donald Trump faced the biggest blow yet to his young presidency as his bid to repeal Obamacare went down in flames at the hands of rebel Republican lawmakers.

It appeared in November that since Republicans controlled the White House, Congress and the Senate, it would be easy to enact a legislative agenda.

Even in the minutes leading up to the proposed vote on the White House and party leadership-backed bill, Trump and his minions were projecting victory.

“For the past 18 months we had been looking at a few key items that had been necessary for stabilizing the individual market for 2018 and those things remain our priorities”, said Kristine Grow, a spokeswoman for America’s Health Insurance Plans, the industry’s main lobbying group.

Exports would be exempt from the new tax, called a border-adjustment tax.

But the long-serving senator said the Trump administration is going to have to learn to work with Democrats if it wants to implement its vision for this country.

Brady’s panel has been working on a plan since mid-2016 that would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, end taxing foreign profits for US-based multinationals and cut other tax rates for businesses and investors. “He’s a dealmaker. He knows how to do deals and there’s no deal here”, said Ed Cox, chairman of NY state’s Republican party, who has known Trump for decades, sometimes as friend, sometimes as foe.

As for Trump? “Obamacare is imploding and soon will explode” he blared. “It’s going to go way down for business. So, they’re going to reach out when they’re ready, and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready”.

“It’s a really good question”, Ryan said, asked how Republicans could face constituents after failing to deliver on years of promises.

On personal rates, Trump has promised to simplify the tax code, decreasing the number of tax brackets from seven to three: 12, 25, and 33 percent.

On this, Trump’s plan falls in line with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who acknowledged Friday that the Republican loss on healthcare makes tax reform more hard but still doable. Now, Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House, and they see a great opportunity. Sykes told NBC News Friday the healthcare loss “casts real doubt on the entire domestic agenda and their ability to get things done”. He issued the statement, he said, after a Friday night conversation with Trump.

“You know, the last time someone ordered me to something, I was 18 years old”, a member of the house reportedly replied.

Democrats, who have been relied on in the past to backfill those lost conservative votes, have signaled they will not do so this time if the legislation includes funding for controversial measures such as Trump’s request for funding to build a border wall.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan presents the disastrous American Health Care Act on March 7, 2017. “This is a President who wanted to work with them, and he is dismissive of them now”.