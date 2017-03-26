Henry leads New Zealand’s triple strike

Cape Town – The Proteas were bowled out for 312 in their first innings on the second day of the third and final Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton with Quinton de Kock’s fine form with the bat continuing. Only 41 overs were possible with almost three hours of play lost because of the weather.

The highlight of the day, apart from de Kock’s courageous innings, was the astonishing catch taken by Tom Latham at short leg to dismiss Proteas captain Faf du Plessis for 53.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

It wasn’t the best of start for the the visitors with overnight batsman Temba Bavuma departing early, getting an edge to a short and wide delivery to the slip fielder.

Just as de Kock’s 91 in the first innings in Wellington set South Africa up for an eight-wicket victory, he again tormented New Zealand with his trouble-free approach.

The first session went on without any rain interruption, the first such instance in the third Test. 120 runs were added during the two and a half hour of play, with three wickets to New Zealand’s credit as the tourists pushed their total to 243 for 8.

Not only did the out-of-sorts Canterbury lefthander make his first decent score of the series, 42 not out, at Seddon Park against South Africa after an terrible run of low outs going back several weeks, but he took a catch to savour as well.

The rest of the Black Caps rushed to the opening batsman to congratulate him on what will surely be remembered as one of the greatest catches ever taken by a Kiwi.

The Du Plessis wicket was particularly noteworthy, Tom Latham taking an incredible catch at short leg.

Even as wickets kept falling regularly, Quinton de Kock, who was playing despite a ligament injury, ensured that the runs kept coming. Latham anticipated the South African skipper was lining up to sweep the left-arm spinner and was already moving to his right before the ball was hit.

Latham took another classy catch, just above ground level to his right at second slip to remove Vernon Philander for 11 off Henry. Latham was unbeaten on 42.