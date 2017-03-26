Here is What Happens if You Don’t Subscribe to Jio Prime

The offer was initially said to be valid for one month, but new plans have come to light that will let Jio users enjoy up to 10GB data per month for a whole year instead of just a month. Under “Buy one get one free” offer, the subscribers get an option to recharge either by Rs 303 or Rs 499 and above. As an introductory offer, cashback of Rs50 will be credited to their Jio Money wallet.

Reliance Jio’s Jio Prime registration deadline may get extended as the ongoing membership drive did not get the expected results with around 22-27 million users converted for the program so far, sources in the company hoped.

The Rs. 149, Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 plans of Reliance Jio have a validity of 28 days while the Rs. 999 plan offers a validity of 60 days.

Also, the users can now get Jio Prime Membership for free. According to the new offer, Users have to recharge Reliance Jio Prime membership fee ( RS 99) using the Jio Money app, you will get a Rs 50 as cash back on every recharge.

BankAm-Merrill Lynch also said the survey “does not fully capture the impact of counter-offers recently given by Bharti and others” to discourage consumers from moving to Jio. The plan offers 2GB of data, free local and national outgoing calls and 300 SMS.

Accordingly, opting for the Rs 303/month scheme will mean paying Rs 3636 for 12 months and getting 60GB of data for free over the course of the year, in addition to the 336GB the plan comes with.

With Rs. 303 Plan customers will get the same benefits as of Happy New year plan with unlimited free voice calls and Unlimited* 4G Data.

Also users would need to recharge with different Jio Prime plans monthly to continue using Jio 4G data.

Jio Prime whose subscription was started on 1st March will end on 31st March 2017.

However, content on the apps can only be accessed on the Jio network.