Here’s why these famous landmarks are going dark on Saturday

Join the global Earth Hour switch off on March 25.

When the time comes, London’s Big Ben, Paris Eiffel Tower and the Great Pyramid of Giza In Egypt and the Empire State Building in NY will go dark.

Earth Hour has been around since 2007; this year marks the event’s 10th anniversary. “This year, we’re asking musicians to turn up the volume on climate action”, the organization says.

“We’re incredibly proud that the Earth Hour movement was conceived at the Hilton Sydney almost 10 years ago”, said Maxime Verstraete, vice president of corporate responsibility, Hilton.

Pakistan will join 170 countries on Saturday to observe the 10th Earth Hour by switching off unnecessary lights in a pledge to save the planet.

Scott says past year over 178 countries and territories participated in Earth Hour.

That combined with the move to daylight time meant Earth Hour power use could not be properly compared with consumption at the same time the week before.

The movement has already started around the world.

We all know that we need to take immediate action to save our planet but many of us assume that these changes will place an added burden on our pockets and with rising prices on our daily living expenses‚ people don’t feel they can contribute.

“While the world is experiencing the impacts of climate change, we are also watching countries uniting to create climate-friendly legislation across the globe”, said Mohd Rimey, country manager of Earth Hour Brunei.

Earth Hour is also a good time to examine our lifestyles and consider what we can do to reduce our carbon footprint.

Building on the impact it has created in the last decade, in 2017, Earth Hour supporters in Spain and the United Kingdom are urging the government to deliver strong climate action and meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Since 2015, Hilton and WWF have partnered on such sustainable efforts as a water conservation, food waste reduction, serving sustainable seafood and accelerated efforts in adopting renewable energies at Hilton properties around the world.