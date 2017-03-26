Holyrood referendum debate halted after Westminster shooting

MSPs were in the closing stages of a debate on Wednesday afternoon about Nicola Sturgeon’s bid to stage a second independence referendum by spring 2019 when the sitting – and a decisive vote on the proposal – was suspended after the terror attack at Westminster.

Four people, including unarmed police officer Keith Palmer and the attacker, died and 40 were injured in the incident at the UK Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy presiding officer Linda Fabiani said that “some things are much bigger than day to day politics” and that there was a need to express solidarity with the developing situation in London.

Ms Sturgeon’s minority SNP administration is expected to win the vote on whether to seek permission for a second referendum later on Thursday.

Parliamentary business will proceed on Thursday and he will convene a meeting of business managers in the morning to consider the rescheduling of the debate.

While it was at first made a decision to continue until the circumstances of what was happening was clear, the debate was then suspended.

Scotland’s first minister has been urged to call an advisory referendum on her own initiative if Theresa May continues to block an official vote. My condolences in particular go to those who’ve lost loved ones.

“I have convened a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee to review what is now known about the incident at Westminster and also to review any implications for Scotland”.

Although she said it was right for people to remain vigilant, she added: “The public should get on with their daily business as we in this Parliament are getting on with ours”.

The number of armed police officers on Scotland’s streets has been dramatically increased in the wake of the terrorist attack in Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The attacker, who was British-born and previously investigated by the security services, drove a auto along a pavement in Westminster, knocking down pedestrians before stabbing a policeman after the vehicle crashed.

The attacker, who has been identified but not named by police, was armed with two large knives.