Hong Kong’s Divisive Election

She’s widely seen as having Beijing’s backing, despite not being the most popular candidate, and China’s Communist leaders have reportedly lobbied committee members to throw their support behind her. Li, the influential billionaire, said earlier this week that he would vote for the person who has good relations with Beijing, which many took to mean that he preferred Lam.

Joshua Wong, Leader of student-led “Umbrella Movement” Theoretically, the chief executive is a bridge between the central government and the people of Hong Kong.

Carrie Lam advocated on behalf of Beijing’s position and has expressed reservations about restarting the political reform process, saying “We need to ask ourselves very seriously whether we have any prospect of achieving a consensus before we trigger another intense debate in society”.

Lam, 59, most recently Hong Kong’s number two official, has to unify the Chinese-ruled city as public resentment swells at Beijing’s growing interference in its affairs despite being promised a high degree of autonomy. There is talk that President Xi Jinping will make his first official visit to Hong Kong in July, on the 20th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

“Hong Kong needs new thinking”, she said. Opinion polls show Tsang comfortably ahead of Lam and the third candidate, retired-judge Woo Kwok-hing.

The richest man in town said Hong Kong needed a leader who would communicate well with Beijing, and steer a new direction for the city, where it was troubled by internal conflicts in the past five years.

Lam’s primary tasks will be healing divisions over Beijing’s perceived encroachment on Hong Kong’s affairs, and bolstering an economy vulnerable to China’s slowdown and USA interest-rate increases.

Pro-democracy members hold more than a quarter of the seats in the committee.

John Tsang is also a career civil servant and Hong Kong’s longest-serving financial secretary.

She will take over from current leader Leung Chun-ying who is not seeking a second term, citing family reasons.

Hong Kong had been presented with an electoral reform package, offering the possibility of a direct vote for this leadership race, though only of candidates essentially pre-screened by Beijing.

Formerly a rank lower than Lam in the government, Tsang has consistently led popularity ratings for his sense of humor and easygoing personality. Even pro-China delegates are concerned that Lam will struggle to run the government with such low support from the public.

The protesters were attacked by the police with pepper spray.

“She doesn’t have a strong foundation, nor will she have a honeymoon after she’s elected”, said political scientist Ivan Choy.

Analysts say that irrespective of the election outcome, pro-independence sentiments will continue to gain momentum in Hong Kong.