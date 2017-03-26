Hong Kong’s new leader Carrie Lam has pledged to mend political rifts after winning a vote dismissed as a sham by democracy activists who fear the loss of the city’s cherished freedoms.

The election committee’s 1,194 members voted at a downtown exhibition center, with the city’s former No. 2 official Carrie Lam widely expected to win after getting the backing of China’s communist leaders.

But the China analyst Ma Ngok told SBS News that Lam will be remembered “as someone who was not elected with a popular vote, only with strong control from Beijing”.

The three candidates, Lam, Tsang and retired Judge Woo Kwok-hing, met and shook hands with electors as they arrived. He is perceived as a more moderate pro-establishment figure, who has called for unity among Hong Kong residents following the polarizing pro-democracy protests. Given limited popular support, her government may struggle to stop violations of Hong Kong’s mini constitution or speak up against Beijing, experts said.

Hong Kong’s new chief executive Carrie Lam waves after she won the Hong Kong chief executive election in Hong Kong on March 26, 2017.

The election came amid a series of controversies and massive protests against a “small-circle election” where only 1,194 members of an election committee were tasked to pick the city’s top leader.

The majority of the city’s 7.3 million people have no say in deciding their next leader, with the victor chosen by a 1,200-person “election committee”, stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists. She comes to power as Hong Kong faces a slowing economy and rising public concern about recent moves from Beijing to tighten its control.

The protesters were attacked by the police with pepper spray. She campaigned mainly on her much-touted strength as a capable longtime public administrator, having worked in the Hong Kong government ever since she graduated from college in 1980. She said she wanted to focus on other more pressing issues such as housing, education and health care.

She will take over from current leader Leung Chun-ying who is not seeking a second term, citing family reasons.

On Facebook, an online protest was launched called No Election in Hong Kong Now, which showed a video montage of regular citizens going about their business as the election took place to highlight how they were not entitled to vote. Appearing to be somewhat coordinated, the crowd, consisting largely of middle-aged or older people, unfurled congratulatory signs and both the Chinese and Hong Kong flags as they celebrated.

“There is substantial apprehension that she will follow the overall policies of unpopular politics of [predecessor] C.Y. Leung, who is seen as too loyal in carrying out Xi Jinping’s draconian measures”, said Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Pursuit of “Hong Kong independence” has had an even worse effect on social stability and severely handicaps Hong Kong.

Only 1194 members of the Election Committee cast ballots, under Hong Kong’s Basic Law.

“One country, two systems “has always been an unhappy compromise, one that pits the People’s Republic of China’s intransigent Communist Party against Hong Kong’s scrappy pan-democratic camp”.

In reality, China never meant to cede any control over Hong Kong or allow real democratic elections, with outcomes it could not predetermine.