House Freedom Caucus Pledges to Work With Trump on AHCA

Congressman Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, laments the failure of the House to pass the GOP health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After pulling Friday’s vote on the divisive health care bill, he and his officials said the president would quickly switch his focus to other priorities.

GOP leaders and the Trump White House have been wooing the ideological opposite ends of the House Republican caucus to try to salvage a deal. Trump has continued to reach out to Meadows since, through phone calls, but not without any success, as the lawmaker told The Washington Post he doesn’t have a formal offer from the White House yet.

President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers who oppose abortion that a vote against the health care bill would favor Planned Parenthood. “Do not worry”, the president said. They have won some last minute concessions in the negotiations under way.

In this chart below, we highlight the Republican members that have been critical of the bill, sorted by where they fall on an ideological scale.

The White House happily snapped a photo of the gathering that will go a long way toward deciding the future of women’s health in America, and EMIILY’s List, the group that works to elect pro-choice Democratic women to Congress, also blasted out a photo of the event to reporters.

There is no official list of members, but the group is now led by Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican.

“I promised the people of North Carolina’s 11th District that I would fight for a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act and a replacement with a market-driven approach that brings down costs and provides more choices for the American people”, Meadows said in the statement.

In the end, Republican leaders didn’t have the votes they needed to repeal and replace Obamacare – a position that members of both their conservative and moderate flanks had put them in.

Its members, however, are Public Enemy No. 1 on Capitol Hill. When critics said Trump was crossing the line, he rarely retreated.

Throughout the process, Meadows declared that progress was being made and he “desperately” wanted to get to “yes”. But what does the Freedom Caucus want, exactly?

“The vast majority of us in the Republican conference have been left out of these discussions and we have no idea what’s going on, and I think that is a problem for our leadership and I think it’s growing problem for the chances of this bill”, Byrne, who is supporter of the health care bill and part of the whip operation to help pass it.