House Republicans promise Obamacare repeal Friday

Donald Trump suffered a bitter defeat Friday in his first major legislative challenge, as the president’s effort to repeal Obamacare was shot down by rebel Republican lawmakers.

After President Trump requested that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pull the American Health Care Act before a scheduled vote, the future of health care in the USA is up in the air.

Pallone took a moment to speak with us today from the House floor while leading the debate as the ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. And these are 10 categories of services that insurers must cover under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“If we settle somewhere between the 25-30 percent corporate tax rate, that is far from the 15 percent offered in the campaign trail and the 20 percent now in the House plan, (and) I think that’s where we end up”.

“We were very, very close”, Trump said in the Oval Office regarding support for the bill. According to reports, the President may have personally requested that the bill be pulled in rsponse to this meeting.

Despite the words of this unhinged conman, the first two months of his presidency have been defined by losing, whether it’s his Muslim ban that failed twice, a botched and deadly military operation in Yemen, his inability to get Mexico to pay for his wall, a deluge of lies, an explosive Russian Federation scandal, and most recently, a disastrous and epic failure to bring his own party together to fulfill a seven-year promise of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“Hawaii and the rest of the country dodged a bullet by having this harmful bill pulled for a House vote, since it would have hurt seniors, low income people, children and the disabled”, said Barbara Kim Stanton, director, AARP Hawaii.

Ryan said at the press conference that he told Trump they should drop the bill. Thank you so much for speaking with us.

“I’m confident that the president will use his bully pulpit to make sure we get the 51 votes necessary”, King said in a Facebook video announcing his position.

“Quite frankly President Trump did the best he could trying to sell a very bad product”. “Its exploding right now”, he said. If the American Health Care Act had become law, 14 million people would have lost Medicaid; a program that helps 70 million Americans. More conservative legislators, including members of the Freedom Caucus, were frustrated the bill didn’t fully roll back the Affordable Care Act before building something new.

Protests, like this one in Los Angeles, erupted Thursday in opposition to Trump’s proposed Obamacare replacement.

. “They have Obamacare for a little while longer until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future”, Trump said. “When you make it optional what you cover, and then tell people they’re getting a better deal because they’ll pay less, it’s really a shell game”.

The death of the Republican healthcare reform may not prove to be the knife to the heart of the bull market some had feared, but to keep the Trump Trade alive investors should temper expectations for the breadth of expected tax cuts. Remember we had no Democrat support. “Whether it’s immigration or tax reform, there’s still a huge appetite out there”.