How Bill Nighy Felt About Returning For Love Actually’s TV Sequel

The short sequel featured nearly all the original cast members, including Keira Knightly, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Andrew Lincoln.

Red Nose Day Actually won’t air in the U.S. until the Red Nose Day Special on NBC on May 25th. The peacock network released a trailer for the short film, which will be part of their Red Nose Day special.

But wait, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) pulls the same card trick as before and surprises Juliet at the door.

Colin Firth’s Jamie also appeared in the sequel as he continued to struggle to understand his Portuguese wife Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) and their growing brood of children.

The clip also shows just how much the kids from the movie, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson, have grown up.

At the end of the popular Christmas movie, Joanna moved to NY but audiences learn Sam, who is now 26, reunited with her in America, and she surprises Daniel to ask for his permission to marry her son. Bill Nighy was his glorious self and well, Hugh Grant stole the show. “14 years later, do you still feel as upbeat?”

David answers: “Well, interesting”.

‘Times for many people have got harder, ‘ he said. “Times are tough”, said Grant during the sketch, “The Harry Potter Films have finished”.

“But let’s look at the other side of the coin, Metallica’s album is an absolute cracker”.

“On a deeper level, I’m optimistic”.

Obviously there’ll be a load of hilarious sketches to keep you entertained too… Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid. “Good’s going to win, I’m actually sure of it”. He then reveals that Joe died from a heart attack.

Rowan Atkinson is still slowing down impatient shoppers with his over-the-top wrapping skills.

Emma Thomson confirmed that she would not be reprising her role as Karen, out of respect for her co-star Alan Rickman, who tragically died a year ago.

One viewer tweeted: “If only alan rickman were to be here for this #rednosedayactually”. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, and well it could be as Comic Relief, one of the UK’s biggest charity fundraisers, is getting help via interactive comedy on cash machines.