How disastrous for Trump is healthcare collapse?

“I will not sugarcoat this: This is a disappointing day for us”, Ryan said.

Representative Mark Meadows took the call during a meeting of the Freedom Caucus, a conservative faction of the House of Representatives he chairs. The DCCC has been hammering 14 vulnerable Republicans who voted to move the repeal legislation forward in committee and has been stockpiling quotes by GOP lawmakers who have made promises to their constituents about how great repealing Obamacare will be for them.

Amidst reports that Republican leaders have been frantically rewriting their Obamacare repeal bill in order to win more GOP support, while Republican voters themselves only have lukewarm support for the measure, there are now early signs that the Trump administration is pessimistic about the impending vote scheduled for later on Friday. The battle was an eye-opening experience for Mr. Trump, a billionaire real estate tycoon who entered the White House with no experience in politics.

But on Friday, Republican leaders pulled their replacement bill, the American Health Care Act, from the House floor when it became clear they did not have the votes to support it.

Financial markets have watched the drama over the bill nervously, concerned that defeat or delay for it could undermine Trump’s ability to carry through on promises to cut taxes and reduce regulation that have lifted US stocks for weeks. “The moderates in our conference and the Freedom Caucus are truly at opposite ends of the issues”, said Representative Chris Collins of NY, a Trump ally.

The American Healthcare Act is meant to replace parts of President Barack Obama’s signature law.

And while his business maxims are hard to divine, Mr Trump gave the impression last week that he is still making the transition from property magnate to head of state. House leadership released the final amendment to the bill, which contained some changes that were, at least in theory, created to win over members of the Freedom Caucus, the conservative faction that has been the locus of opposition to bill.

“Obamacare is the law of the land”, Ryan said. That strategic approach soon had embarrassing consequences.

The defections raised the possibility that the bill would not only lose on the floor, but lose big.

“A lot of people don’t realize don’t how good our bill was”, Trump said, arguing that when taken as a three-phase plan, “it became a great bill”. Many wondered why he did not make tax reform – or a major infrastructure spending bill – his first priority.

The conservative concessions hurt moderates.

“We are not cutting this up and doing little pieces at a time”, Mnuchin said, according to the Associated Press.

“What leadership keenly understands is that the bottom falls out on a vote like this”.

He has hit the campaign trail with full-fledged campaign rallies to try to generate support for the bill, but at his appearance this week in Louisville, Ky., Trump barely even touched on the subject.

By late afternoon, that rescue effort had collapsed and the vote was scrapped.

A White House source told DailyMail.com that the decision was ultimately the president’s.

Obamacare helped 20 million previously uninsured Americans get health insurance but has been plagued by increases in insurance premiums, which were also a problem before the health law. Then guaranteed a vote on Friday, and that didn’t happen either.

The vote could go either way on Thursday, but time is not on Ryan’s side.