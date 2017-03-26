How to watch SC vs. Florida

“And the opinion was, well, Kentucky just sneaks by again”.

So far, the South Regional semifinal between a pair of the nation’s best scoring teams is just muddling along. Plus, this moment of him celebrating a 3-pointer against USC should go down in Baylor gif lore. The 22 points matched Baylor’s low for a half this season. It will be an all-Southeastern Conference matchup with the teams having split two regular-season meetings.

The Gamecocks extended their lead to 46-26 after a layup from Notice early in the second half.

Live from NY, it’s Friday Night – with a late East Coast start time.

In the first game, the surprise South Carolina Gamecocks look to keep their magical run in the tournament going when they take on fellow SEC program Florida.

– Ralph D. Russo reporting from NY.

With the exception of top-seeded Kansas, no team left in this field has been as impressive as USC.

Because after De’Aaron Fox’s 39-point outburst against UCLA on Friday night, it’s fair to wonder whether or not Pinson may be better suited to taking on the task of keeping Fox from getting into the paint.

SC has surprised many with its wins over Marquette, Duke and Baylor. The Gamecocks are playing tough defense, and against a Gators squad that can shut down offensively at times, it will pay off. Florida is trying to get to the Final Four for the sixth time overall and first since 2014 – and for the first time under coach Mike White.

SC is just a win away from the program’s first Final Four appearance.

Beating 10-seed Marquette by 20 points was impressive, but many prognosticators had them making it to the second round anyway.

The Tar Heels (30-7) will face the UCLA-Kentucky victor on Sunday.

This South Carolina defense is stifling, frustrating and breathtaking in its effectiveness.

The game was as close as expected until the final minute. It held the Bears to just 25 percent (8 of 32) from the floor. The SEC squad has relied on an unreal display of offensive efficiency; during conference play, SC scored just 1 PPP, third to last in the SEC. SC doesn’t excel in basketball. “They take a lot of charges and kind of swarm the ball when you drive”, Florida’s Canyon Barry said of the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Sindarius Thornwell, the Player of the Year in the Southeastern Conference, led SC with 24 points.

It might sound insane, but the University of SC sure looks like a basketball school now.

The Tar Heels lead No. 4 seed Butler 52-36.

Their paths to this regional final couldn’t have been any more different.

Justin Jackson is leading North Carolina with 17 points. There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties. The Gamecocks 37 boards outlasted the Blue Devils’ 34. “We have been doing it all season, it’s just now y’all gave us a stage to do it and we’re just showcasing what we have been doing all season”.

Justin Jackson, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, already has 13 points on five of six shooting. “When they play real competition, it’s going to burn them”. The Bears didn’t score again until there was 2:16 left in the first half. Is South Carolina really this good?

Meanwhile, Kentucky already knows how to beat North Carolina. But an 18-0 start including wins over Louisville, Oregon, Michigan State and Xavier elevated the Bears all the way to the No. 1 spot in the rankings by January 9, the fastest ever climb from not receiving votes to No. 1.

The victor will face either Wisconsin or Florida with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Florida also likes to mix it up. With three teams in the Elite Eight, it’s hard to argue with Calipari now.

Let’s be up front – everyone’s bracket is pretty much busted in the East.

South Carolina’s offense is just as responsible for this.

There’s another way to assess the East, though, through second chance games offered on numerous platforms that let people fill out brackets. His work has been featured on Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSports.com and many others. While South Carolina had 11 turnovers, Duke had an uncharacteristically nasty 18.

NOTES: Baylor and SC were meeting for the seventh time, with all games occurring since 2006. He kept everyone in high spirits, provided every energy play head coach Scott Drew could possibly desire and was always positive.

A school that hadn’t won an NCAA tournament game since 1973 coming into March continued its improbable run Sunday, topping Florida 77-70 to earn a national semifinal date with Gonzaga.