Howard University Finds a New Campus on Grounds of Google HQ

“Left unchecked, systematic barriers lead to low engagement and enrollment in CS, low retention in CS programs and a lack of proximity and strong relationships between the Silicon Valley, HBCUs and the larger African American Community”.

“When I joined Google a decade ago, there was hardly any discussion of diversity in tech”, begins Bonita Stewart, Google’s VP for Global Partnerships, in a blog post.

Google is taking recruiting from historically black colleges to a new level by opening a “Howard West” right at its headquarters in Mountain View.

The program, which will at the beginning only accept students from Howard University is expected to start in summer.

Stewart believes that Google’s partnership with Howard, and eventually other historically black colleges and universities, will bolster the number of black engineers in Silicon Valley, which is now dismal at best.

Howard and Google’s longstanding partnership with the Google in Residence (GIR) program was the foundation for Howard West.

While specific activities are undisclosed, the program will likely include events that’ll bring the undergraduates to networking sessions with Howard alumni throughout the Valley and give them opportunities to work alongside or shadow Google tech employees.

Howard West is looking to become a hub for not only Google but the entire tech economy and will eventually expand to accept students from other HBCUs in the future.

The Howard graduate added, “Culturally, they’ll have a chance to experience daily life in Silicon Valley”.

Stewart said in a statement that Googlers and Howard students would grow together.

We envisioned this program with bold outcomes in mind-to advance a strategy that leverages Howard’s high quality faculty and Google’s expertise. Asks Frederick: “Can we get more students into this pipeline in a way that would help retain them and ultimately, five to seven years down the road, really impact what the hiring looks like across the industry?” Howard West will serve the entire tech ecosystem – not just Google. The university says that prospective students will be given a “generous stipend” that’ll have the bases covered – such as housing and other expenses while they’re in Silicon Valley. Students will obtain 12 credits toward graduation as instruction through an immersion curriculum as part of the program.