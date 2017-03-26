Hummels accuses Germany of ‘arrogant’ display in Azerbaijan

Andre Schurrle bagged a brace and an assist to inspire Germany to a 4-1 win over Azerbaijan in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening.

The Azeris, starting the game in joint second place in the group despite a 4-0 thumping in Northern Ireland last time out, started well and threatened to make it a hard night for the visitors. Although he agreed that there were elements of his team’s game that could be improved upon.

Germany has scored 20 goals so far in its campaign and is looking to clinch qualification as soon as possible.

Germany leads by five points from Northern Ireland, which defeated Norway 2-0 in Belfast thanks to first-half goals from Jamie Ward and Conor Washington. Two goals each from Antonin Barak and Vladimir Darida, and goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie and Michal Krmencik, gave the Czechs their biggest ever away win.

“I wasn’t surprised”, Loew said of Schuerrle’s performance after giving the 26-year-old his first Germany start for 1 1/2 years. “I can go back to Dortmund with a good feeling”. It was the first goal Germany had conceded in qualifiers for the 2018 tournament in Russian Federation. “We were a little bit arrogant – I don’t think that’s good”. “We were too weak in the duels and we lost the ball a lot”.

However, the Germans restored their lead five minute later as Thomas Muller rounded Agayev before firing into an empty net, after being played in Schurrle.

Thomas Muller and Mario Gomez also scored at the end of the first half to virtually secure the Germans’ passage back to the finals in Russian Federation next year.

The World Champions extended their advantage on the stroke halftime, as Mario Gomez rose above his marker to head home Joshua Kimmich’s cross.

Azerbaijan continued to fight to get back into the game early in the second half, with Nazarov coming close to grabbing his second when he brought a save out of Germany keeper Bernd Leno.