I’m a schmuck, says Harrison Ford

In the February 13 incident, Ford flew his single-engine Aviat Husky over an American Airlines Boeing 737 jet in Santa Ana, California, before landing on the taxiway that runs parallel to the runway.

As he fumbles about getting the information, the the air traffic controller says: ‘It’s no big deal’. The airliner was awaiting instructions to take off.

‘Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?’ he’s heard asking as the controller explains he landed on Charlie. Ford asked the tower.

Taxiways are paths along which aircraft can taxi when moving to or from a runway, where planes take off and land.

When instructed to continue on the taxiway and hold short of Taxiway H, Ford told the controller, “Oohhh”.

There was no damage to the American Airlines jet Ford flew over.

“The tail of my airplane is 42 ft. tall”.

“You get an idea of how close it was”, pilot Edward Patten told Willard during the call.

“We know it was definitely not a good position for him to be in”, Willard said.

In recordings made public by Federal Aviation Administration, the actor can be heard telling the air traffic controller he was a “schmuck” for landing in the wrong place. The agency is still investigating, a spokesman said Friday, and Ford’s license could be suspended as a result of the incident.

“I understand”, Ford answered.

It is not the first aviation-related incident for the star of the “Star Wars” and the Indiana Jones film franchises. The possible penalties include reprimands, retraining or the suspension or loss of his pilot’s license.

Harrison Ford said his bumpy landing at a Southern California airport in February was due to being distracted by turbulence from another aircraft, according to ABC News.

