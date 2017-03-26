IBM And Red Hat Join Forces To Drive OpenStack And Hybrid Cloud

IBM’s cloud-as-a-service arm is now worth in excess of $8.6 billion, growing 63% year-on-year in 2016.

Also expect to hear some new developments in IBM’s Blockchain push, following on from the creation of its first Blockchain innovation centre in Singapore last July.

Many of these announcements are focused on attracting developers to IBM’s cloud platform, and providing them tools that have built in analytical capabilities. Red Hat offers its software on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google’s cloud too but this IBM-Red Hat partnership seems to be deeper product integration than those. The Bluemix Container service uses Kubernetes, an open-source container orchestration system with a Docker engine.

On Monday, IBM announced the launch of its new developer tools specifically for financial services, which is known as the IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

Also as part of the agreement, Red Hat Cloud Access will become available for IBM Cloud by the end of the second quarter, allowing Red Hat customers to move unused Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions from their data centers into IBM Cloud data centers worldwide. This new, simplified pricing is especially attractive for clients whose data usage patterns are sporadic, as Flex users can benefit from the cost savings of cold storage for rarely accessed data all the while maintaining high accessibility to all their data.

IBM and Red Hat formed a strategic collaboration created to encourage enterprises to embrace hybrid cloud adoption using OpenStack.

Red Hat and IBM have joined forces to work on spreading the adoption of hybrid cloud by offering Red Hat’s OpenStack services on IBM’s private cloud platform. VMware has wound down its vCloud Air public cloud platform, but it does have a series of service provider partners that customers can deploy their workloads on to. The new service will launch at the end of March 2017.

Details remain unclear about the profit-sharing structure or the size of the deal signed by IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty and Wanda Group chairman Wang Jianlin. “By bringing together and integrating more data through an open cloud platform, we are providing our clients with the agility and control they demand while still giving them a more complete view of what is happening within their company”.