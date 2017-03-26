ICC chairman Manohar resigns

The resignation of Shashank Manohar, the ICC’s chairman and the most significant administrator in the world game, did just that. Now it remains to be seen how the ICC situation unfolds in the coming days. Zimbabwe might be getting demoted but it might be someone else another time.

While it’s a fact that the meeting was hosted by Sri Lanka, which is staging Bangladesh’s 100th Test, at the appropriately historic P. Sara Oval, the lead was nearly surely taken by the BCCI. We will act when the time comes. In the next meeting, these will come up item-wise, and we will vote on them item-wise too. “Right now, I’d say, wait and watch”. “I have to look at BCB’s interest”, Hassan said.

In a meeting last month, the ICC board members voted in favour of restructuring the revenue sharing model, which would bring an end to the financial dominance of the three bodies.

“All are on the same page on every major issue and we’ll be backing each other in the ICC“, a top source told this newspaper.

There are only a couple of months to formalise the new constitution he helped draft. Those opposing the “Manohar Proposals” would now be more confident of defeating the proposal.

Earlier in the day, India Today had learnt that Manohar quit as ICC chairman as four cricket boards including the BCCI came together to oppose the cancellation of the Big Three formula of the global cricket body’s revenue sharing.

He is said to be chiefly responsible for trying to reduce the influence wielded by the Big Three, has resigned from his post as ICC chairman. Perhaps, the BCCI would like to get Rs. 500 crore more than what has been proposed by the ICC’s Working Group. (His) contribution to Indian cricket is invaluable. However, the BCCI was not happy with the share offered. They, however, continue to pull strings from the outside. This was confirmed on Wednesday, when on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council meeting, all barring Pakistan agreed to oppose the proposed ICC constitution.

In the meeting, Manohar requested Rai, Limaye and Johri to agree to the ICC’s policy reforms to which the CoA members and Johri disagreed.

The former BCCI supremo, who was elected unopposed, also wrote to the ICC chief executive David Richardson, stating about his immediate reisgnation as the chairman of the world cricket body.

Shashank Manohar can, indeed, shock with a capital S. “He is like that only”.

So, Manohar has done what he set out to before leaving? . During his tenure at the VCA, he was instrumental in constructing a modern worldwide stadium in Jamtha, on the outskirts of Nagpur, where he is based.

He’s a 59-year old lawyer from Nagpur who has been involved in cricket administration since 1996.